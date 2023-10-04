A new recruit has been welcomed to the ranks this week at Saltash Community Fire Station.
After completing his final piece of training, Ben Russell has joined the crew as a firefighter.
Ben has just completed his two week-long ‘Approved to Ride’ course. This involved, four days of drill yard scenarios and six days of ‘Breathing Apparatus’.
Before this, Ben also spent many training nights with the Saltash crew, preparing and training to develop a large amount of skills required before his ATR course.
He now begins his three year probation period.
Ben’s father, crew manager Lee Russell, is also serving at the station and has served for 19 years.
A spokesperson for the station said: “Along with seven other new recruits from Cornwall stations Ben is ready to respond to incidents in our community.
“Ben was the recipient of the Chief’s Award finishing top of the class. Well done Ben you’ve worked hard and done Saltash 8.4 proud.”
The station continues to look for new recruits to help provide this vital service within the community.