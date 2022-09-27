New prescription collection point in Callington ( )

New prescription collection point
PEOPLE in Callington can now pick up their prescriptions around the clock thanks to a collection facility.
MedPoint – which looks a little bit like a hole in the wall cash machine – is located at Callington Health Centre. It enables patients to collect certain types of medication by entering a pin number, so long as they are registered for the service with their GP.
Another MedPoint will be installed at the Gunnislake Surgery in the near future, said Tamar Valley Health.
“The collection point is not used for refrigerated meds such as inhalers or eye solutions, nor will it be used for controlled drugs, but will be used for small bags of medication to maximise the number that can be held in the dispensing machine,” said Sharon Trafford, chair of the Tamar Valley Health Patient Participation Group.
