Lisk is a pop-up concept gallery exhibiting talent from across the west country.
Featuring a carefully curated collection of artists and makers, Lisk aims to regenerate unused space within mid - Cornwall’s high streets to create a place for art, culture and imagination.
Some of the incredible artists represented include: Karmin O’brien, Atlantic Studios, Jo Hague, Sophie Wake and Kit Andrews ‘The Cornish Potter’.
Open to the public from April 15, until April 21, the pop-up will take place in Morcom Court, Windsor Place, previously occupied by the Pet Shop in Liskeard.
Opening hours will be from 9.30am - 5.30pm.
Curator, Katie Deegan, has big hopes for how the exhibition can positively impact the community, bringing a new kind of event to the town, improving accessibility of contemporary art and supporting local creatives.
“I hope that this event will be the first of many, attracting a new crowd to Liskeard and inspiring other people to reconsider the way we use the many vacant spaces along our highstreets.”