Bodmin and Wadebridge has a new sector inspector with the arrival of Adam Stonehill who has joined the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Police team.
He succeeds Inspector Regie Butler-Card who retired earlier this year.
Inspector Stonehill said: “It is a great privilege to become the new inspector for the area, being based at Bodmin Police Station as well as our Wadebridge Station.
“Bodmin Police Station serves as the Cornwall headquarters for policing operations, and it has been already highly rewarding to cover this sector of our operations, because of the uniqueness of the area which encompasses significant towns and parishes of Cornwall, including Bodmin Moor and the north coast.”
Adam has worked for the police since 2015, initially in Surrey, before joining Devon and Cornwall Police more than three years ago.
He has been a patrol officer and handled public order situations, as well as working in the role of police negotiator at scenes handling complex life-threatening situations.
He said: “I purely wanted to help people and I’ve been inspired by the people around me to join the force.”
Since starting with Devon and Cornwall Police, he has worked in North and West Devon, Plymouth, and East Cornwall across a range of departments and functions.
Inspector Stonehill continued: “In the Bodmin and Wadebridge sector, I have a strong team of longstanding neighbourhood police working alongside new officers joining as part of our uplift recruitment process, so locals can expect to see new police officers on patrol in their community.
“August was filled with many busy events and it’s been rewarding to meet members of our community at local get-togethers.
“We are here to serve local people and visitors and listen to their concerns. We can make a difference when we engage with them.”