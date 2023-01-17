So far, 71 churches from all over Cornwall have signed up to be part of the project, and a website detailing their locations and opening times is set to go live in March. From large churches in towns, to isolated chapels set in dramatic backdrop on the windy moor, they all have something in common: their doors will be open to invite anyone in, whether it be to pause and take a moment to step away from life’s troubles, or to seek out and enjoy the unique history and ancestry that each of these places has to offer.