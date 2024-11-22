STORM Bert is coming, and less than 24 hours after issuing a yellow weather warning for the expected deluge of rain, the Met Office are now warning that strong winds will accompany the weekend drenching.
The warning is in place from 3pm on Saturday, November 23 until 9pm on Sunday, November 24.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Strong winds due to Storm Bert likely to cause dangerous coastal conditions and disruption across southern England.
“South or south westerly gales, locally severe gales are likely to affect many southern counties of England from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night.
“The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts 60 to 70 mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible, even for some inland locations. The strong winds will start to ease across the southwest on Sunday morning, but may take until evening before easing across the far southeast.”
The issuing of the yellow weather warning follows one previously issued by the Met Office, which is in place from 6am on Saturday, November 23 until 11.45pm on Sunday, November 24.
The spokesperson continued: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Bert may cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend.
“Heavy rainfall will affect much of the UK this weekend. Rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning across southwest and southern England, becoming particularly heavy and persistent overnight and into Sunday.
Accumulations of 50 to 75 mm are expected to fall fairly widely during this time. There is a chance that some places over Dartmoor could see 100 to 150 mm. Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts. Rain will become less extensive through Sunday as it erratically clears eastwards.”