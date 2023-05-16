Master of ceremonies town crier David Green, under the direction of the town clerk, announced the proceedings.
The retiring town mayor Cllr Rachel Evans BEM reviewed her year of office, which included thank you presentations. The retiring deputy town mayor councillor Gary Davis was elected to serve as town mayor for the civic year 2023/24.
He signed his declaration of acceptance of office in front of honoured guests, councillors and residents of the town.
Honoured guests, included: Plymouth Lord Mayor Councillor Sue Dann and Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Chris Penberthy; Sheryll Murray – MP; Mayor of Saltash Councillor Richard Bickford and Mayoress Sarah Bickford, Mayor of Looe Councillor Tony Smith and Consort; Cornwall Councillor Kate Ewert; Freeman of Torpoint Mike Pearn MBE and chair of Millbrook Parish Council Councillor Nicky Roberts and Joshua Roberts. Councillor Davis introduced Mrs Victoria Davis as Mayoress and Master George Davis as the Town Mayor’s Deputy Consort.
Cllr Julie Martin was elected to serve as deputy mayor and introduced Andy Martin as her consort.
Rev Michael Woodall will serve as the mayor’s chaplain and Harry Sprague was chosen to continue to serve as the mayor’s cadet.
The mayor and former mayor toasted each other raising their glasses and drinking a toast to the “Town of Torpoint.”