COUNCILLOR Stephen Remington is the new mayor of Looe following his appointment at the annual town meeting.
He steps up from the role of deputy mayor to replace Cllr Tony Smith, who has been in office for the past two years.
As his first official act, Cllr Remington invited nominations for the position of deputy mayor, which will be filled by Cllr Jamie Pearn.
In his acceptance speech, Cllr Remington stated: “I take on my role with humility and temerity. I would like our watchwords to be: Looe Town Council – how can we help?”
Also at the meeting, Looe in Bloom were rewarded as ‘Organisation of the Year’ – in recognition of its tireless efforts in keeping the town beautiful and vibrant through floral displays and community engagement.
Citizen of the Year went to Peter Friend, while Martin Gregory and Armand Toms were both made honorary town burgesses.
Ben Morgan-Lundie was re-appointed as Chaplain, 2024 Mayor’s Cadet Kayleigh Smith handed over the title to Cadet Jago Midwinter, while there will be two new Sergeants-at-Mace, Lee & Alfie from Looe Community Academy.