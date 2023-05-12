A new local policing area Commander will be joining the Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Police team to cover East Cornwall areas.
Superintendent Rob Youngman will now oversees police operations across East Cornwall, an area which encompasses sectors Launceston, Liskeard, St Austell, Newquay, Bodmin and Wadebridge.
Rob has spent most of his career working for Devon & Cornwall Police, though his career has also taken him as far afield as New Zealand.
About his posting in Cornwall, Superintendent Youngman said: “It is a privilege to take up a posting as the Local Policing Area Commander for East Cornwall. Amongst our police teams I have seen an incredible knowledge about the communities we serve in Cornwall.”
“Whilst working for Devon & Cornwall Police for nearly 26 years, I have gained an acute understanding of the nature of place; the advantages and challenges of living and policing in a force which covers well-known Southwest destinations with many vibrant, diverse communities.”
“My priorities in this role are relatively simple; to ensure we have the right staff in the right place to engage and support our communities when needed for matters that we, as a police service, should be there for.”
“I will be working with teams to strive to enhance and ensure our service and links to the community are at the heart of my decision making, prioritisation and visibility.
“My thoughts and those of my colleagues remain to be heartfelt with the family, friends and communities impacted by recent incidents in East Cornwall and I remain grateful for the support provided by attending staff, and those from our partners in the wider emergency services.”
Since joining Devon & Cornwall Police in 1997 Rob has worked for Plymouth and South Devon teams, for the Regional Organised Crime Unit and he has also undertaken a variety of roles reaching across Devon and Cornwall.
Rob joins the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly police team after being Detective Chief Inspector and Acting Detective Superintendent, where he was responsible for investigating high level crime such as serious assaults, sexual offences and drugs.
He continues to be a Devon & Cornwall Police hostage and crisis negotiator which is a role he has committed to for 20 years. Through this, he draws on his life saving policing skills to deal with incidents across the force area which can include critical mental health situations and situations putting people’s lives at threat.