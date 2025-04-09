AUTHORITIES are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of watching wildlife responsibly following a Humpback Whale visiting the Newquay coastline in recent months.
The Rural Affairs team at Devon and Cornwall Police has joined forces with the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) to remind people visiting coastal areas or using boats on the water to follow safe wildlife-watching practices to ensure the safety of both the whales and themselves.
The initiative is part of Operation Seabird, a national scheme which aims to tackle marine wildlife disturbance, anti-social behaviour and promote responsible wildlife watching.
The partnership will be promoting the WiSe (Wildlife Safety) code over the summer months which was created by veteran marine environmental campaigner Colin Speedie for responsible wildlife watching.
The code includes keeping a minimum distance of 100 metres from whales and other marine wildlife.
Avoiding groups of mothers and calves entirely.
Switching boat and watercraft engines into neutral if animals actively approach vessels.
Never pursuing animals if they move away; if they bow ride alongside vessels, avoid increasing speed or changing course.
Never touching marine animals, as this could be considered an offence.
Rural Affairs Officer PC Lee Skinner said “Cornwall is fortunate to have a spectacular coastline which is home to many species of marine animals and wildlife.
“As the weather starts to warm up, it’s important that people visiting coastal areas consider the wellbeing of marine wildlife and take steps to prevent any unnecessary disruption.
“This means keeping a safe distance away from whales, seals and other marine wildlife, and keeping noise to a minimum. Dogs must also be kept on leads and under close control around wildlife.
“Protecting our coastline is something we take very seriously, and we will continue to work closely with the Marine Management Organisation and other partners to make sure that marine animals are able to live safely in their natural environment, free from human disruption.
“I urge anyone who has information or concerns about wildlife crime or disturbance to report it to us. If a wildlife crime is happening now, call 999. Otherwise, information can be provided by calling 101 or using the form on the Devon & Cornwall Police website.”
Jess Churchill-Bissett, head of marine conservation at the Marine Management Organisation, said: “Whilst tourism is welcomed and important to our economies, the rise in recreational activities taking place along the coast can increase pressure on marine wildlife.
“Any recreational activity has the potential to disturb wildlife if not conducted in a safe and responsible manner and, with the increasing popularity of coastal visits, wildlife disturbance is a growing problem.
“As many people living in Cornwall will be aware, humpback whales were recently spotted in the region. These large, powerful marine mammals can grow up to 17 metres (56 feet) long and weigh as much as 40 metric tons. Their presence is a positive indicator of the health of our marine environment and has understandably caught the attention of wildlife watchers from across the UK.
“We want to stress to people visiting coastal areas that disturbance by boats can cause stress and harm to whales, affecting their ability to feed, breed, or care for their young. It is crucial that boaters and other marine users take care to avoid disrupting marine wildlife.”
Incidents of whale or marine wildlife disturbance should be reported to the relevant authorities. If you witness marine wildlife being harassed or endangered, please contact:
Your nearest Marine Management Organisation office
Devon & Cornwall Police Rural Affairs team by calling 101 or filling in an intelligence form on the force website
Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s 24-hour hotline: 0345 201 2626.
For information about watching Cornwall marine wildlife responsibly, visit: www.cornwallmarinelifecode.org.uk
To keep up-to-date with rural crime information in your area, sign up to the free Devon and Cornwall Alert system: www.alerts.dc.police.uk or follow the Rural Affairs team on Facebook: www.facebook.com/DCPoliceRural