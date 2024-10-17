A NEW free community group that aims to help people learn to live ‘well with pain’ is set to come to Wadebridge after a two-year effort to make it a reality.
The Wadebridge pain cafe, will operate monthly from the John Betjeman Centre on Southern Way.
The scheme will begin operations on October 23 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, with further dates announced for the same times on November 27, January 22, February 26, March 26 and April 23.
A spokesperson for Concern Wadebridge said: “We are so happy to be launching the Wadebridge Pain Cafe.”