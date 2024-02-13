Tywardreath based Explorer Scouts have been busy squirrelling away at a wide range of activities since the opening of their new unit.
The new Menabilly Unit was opened back in November 2023 and since then has been host to a massive assortment of adventurous activities including; Kernopoly (Cornish equivalent of Monopoly), first aid, packing boxes for the homeless and understanding homelessness, and a chilly winter camp.
The Scouts also took part in water sports sessions, scuba diving and helping with Squirrels (boys and girls aged 4 to 6), Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) and Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14).
The Explorers also have some exciting activities planned for the future which will include overnight river expeditions, night hikes, camps and a coast to coast overnight walking expedition.
The Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) meet in their new unit on Friday evenings.
Members of the unit have said that: “Explorers for them is about being with a group of friends and making new friends and new connections.
“It was also about having a great time and having lots of new experiences.”
Adult volunteer, Jonathan Smith, said: “The Explorers we have are a fantastic bunch and are great fun to be with. They are great role models for the children in the younger sections.
“They are very involved in planning, organising and running activities and they will learn many skills.
“These skills will include independence, co-operation, teamwork, empathy and understanding. These skills will help them when they are making college or university applications, and on a CV when looking employment or apprenticeship.”
The Scouts has grown massively nationwide since it’s establishment over 100 years ago.
It is now reported that the Scouts has an international membership of 25 million people and is the worlds largest voluntary organisation for boys and girls.
Those who join the Scouts can get involved in a number of interesting life activities and gain their badges.
Activities might include; air researcher, air and sea navigation, angler, animal carer, artist, builder, caving, emergency aid, environmental conservation, farming, global issues and much more!
For further information about the unit, either as a young person or as a volunteer, contact Jon Smith at [email protected]
For information about Scouts, what they get up too and how to join visit:
www.scouts.org.uk/join