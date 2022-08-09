New event will appeal to ‘foodies’
Wednesday 17th August 2022 6:00 am
A BRAND new event in Callington will appeal to all ‘Foodies’ out there.
The Food and Drinks Fair will take place in the Pannier Market on September 3, and is being organised by Callington Town Forum with support from the Lions Club and other organisations.
“Over the past few years Callington has seen a number of new hospitality businesses start up,” said the Forum. “Cornwall is well renowned for its wealth of speciality foods and we have invited many of them to this event.”
If anyone is interested in having a stall contact Jane on 07974 812721
