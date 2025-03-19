THE success of a new disability football hub launched last year in St Austell has triggered the creation of a second outlet to be set up in Liskeard next month.
Developed by the Cornwall Football Association in partnership with the Brandon Trust, a leading charity that supports people with learning disabilities and autism, the initiative is supported by a grant from the FA’s Journey to Inclusion fund.
From Tuesday, April 1, the Liskeard hub will provide a safe, supportive and engaging environment at Liskeard Leisure Centre where participants can develop their football skills, build confidence, as well as connect with their community through sport.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise which runs nine leisure centres across Cornwall on behalf of the council.
Karen Edmond, GLL’s community sport manager in Cornwall, said: “The St Austell hub has been doing really well so we decided the time was right to start another one at Liskeard.
“Run by qualified FA coaches, the sessions will take place in our Liskeard centre from 2pm to 3pm every Tuesday. The cost is just £3 per person and any adult with a learning or physical disability is very welcome to come along.
“Those coming to St Austell on a Wednesday afternoon have great fun – enjoying both the exercise and the opportunity to meet other people.”
Chloe Harris, Cornwall FA’s development officer for women, girls and disability, previously worked for the Brandon Trust and was instrumental in setting up the partnership.
She said: “Both the Brandon Trust and Cornwall FA believe everyone should have equal opportunities, not only in football but all aspects of life. We’re delighted with the hub’s success in St Austell and look forward to launching Liskeard.”
For more information on how to join the hub, visit the book.englandfootball.com website.