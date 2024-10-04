LISKEARD’S new deputy mayor has signed his oath of office and is looking forward to a productive and busy time ahead.
David Braithwaite has thrown himself into community life in Liskeard since moving to Cornwall in 2021. He joined the town council two years ago, and since then has also stepped up to become chairman of a number of organisations: the Town Forum, the Liskeard Lights Up Committee, and recently the Liskeard Scout Group.
The deputy mayor is currently focused on the Christmas celebrations in town, with the Council, Lights Up Committee and Liskerrett Centre all organising elements of the Lights Up event on November 30.
It was this time last year that Cllr Braithwaite provided the trees and their lights, and he thanks his partner Fern Leif for her efforts in decorating the trees ready to go up around the town centre.
Looking to the longer term, the town council’s plans for upgrading various public amenities in Liskeard is an important vision.
“The town council is in the process of taking on Castle Park and to me that’s a must. I want us to have local control over the park and see it improve,” he says.
“There’s also currently a discussion around the possibility of updating/refurbishment of the skate park.”
Cllr Braithwaite pays tribute to the guidance he received from his predecessor, the late Julian Smith, when he joined the council. “He was my mentor and I was his tormentor,” he jokes.
“He was a wonderful man.”
The deputy mayor also wants people to know about the hard work carried out by his fellow councillors. “The councillors put political allegiances aside to give the best to the town that we can. We’re all volunteers doing long hours.
“We have a top notch town clerk and team of staff doing an excellent job.”
He continues: “I’m a doer, and I love Liskeard and the people. I like people’s honesty.
“I’m a believer that you shouldn’t moan and groan but just get on and do things. Anything is possible, yes there might be financial constraints, but let’s get on and endeavour to give the town what it deserves.”