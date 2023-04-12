To mark Dementia Awareness Week next month, Chyvarhas Care Home in Callington will be holding its first dementia coffee morning on Friday, May 19, from 10am to noon.
Dementia is the general term for ongoing loss of thinking and memory abilities and can be physically and emotionally difficult for all those involved. The coffee mornings will help by giving those affected a chance to get together, make new friends, share experiences and find out more about the support available.
Chyvarhas belongs to the Cornwall Care group of care homes that is now part of not-for-profit Sanctuary Care. The home accommodates up to 36 residents and has recently been refurbished.
“Caring for someone with dementia can be lonely and challenging which is why we wanted to do this,” said Chyvarhas home manager Michael Dickinson-Smith.
“It’s an opportunity for people to meet over refreshments and homemade cake in a safe, supportive environment. The coffee mornings will run every third Friday and there’s no need to book – just turn up on the day.
“The Portreeve of Callington, Councillor Suz Tolman, has kindly agreed to officially open our first event on 19 May and members of my team will be on hand to answer any questions or help out as required.
“Our local community is hugely important to us, and we look forward to welcoming everyone who comes along.”
Chyvarhas is located at 22 Saltash Road in Callington, next to the primary school.