STERTS Theatre’s new creative director says she is thrilled to take on the reins - and vows to create a thriving programme of arts for all ages.
Sara Rhodes joins the organisation as part of its relaunch this summer. With the opening of a brand new outdoor theatre space at Upton Cross set for July, the centre is entering a new era, say trustees.
Sara has a long career background in theatre, much of which has been at the Theatre Royal Plymouth. She has developed large-scale community programmes including outdoor arts festivals, in-house productions, and site-specific performances. In recent years, Sara has worked internationally with the Wampanoag Nation and supported the launch of a National Addiction Recovery Arts Network. She’s secured commissions to support the development of unexpected artists and raised significant funds to expand community programmes.
Sara said: “I am thrilled to be the new CEO/Creative Director. I have great enthusiasm for the future of Sterts, and I am committed to creating an inclusive environment full of regular arts activity for all ages. A place where a diverse programme of great art is both presented and produced, the beginnings of ideas are supported, the love of theatre is nurtured, and local talent is celebrated.”
Sterts is now emerging from what has been a difficult period: at the start of last year, it made its staff and director redundant, and could not hold outdoor shows in 2023 due to the canopy structure being condemned as unsafe.
Since then, £500,000 has been obtained through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Community Ownership Fund, enabling the construction of a new, robust steel-framed building at the venue.
The funding has also enabled the organisation to review and rebuild how it operates. In March, an open meeting saw the board of trustees present their strategic aims. These include ensuring income covers running costs, with a full reserve fund to be built by 2028, and increasing the paid use of the Sterts facilities; extending the season; and diversifying both the types of performance and the educational programme at the centre.
Progress is moving apace and the first show on July 27 will be from the Nicky Brice Dance School, with the official Sterts launch production The Beast opening on August 21.
At this pivotal moment, trustees say they’re very excited about the expertise and enthusiasm Sara will bring to drive Sterts forward. Chair of trustees, Richard Newton Chance, said: “We are extremely lucky to have recruited such an excellent candidate and are confident that with Sara’s leadership we can look forward to creating something really special, particularly as she will be joining us as we open a new theatre.”