A SERVICE has been relaunched to gather important insights and opinions from Cornish residents.
Called What Cornwall Thinks, a new web platform has been created by market intelligence experts at PFA Research, who hope it will become a powerful tool for digging into issues facing our communities.
Issues investigated by surveying local people will be wide and varied and could include such insights as the perceived impacts of tourism, volume of second homes and how people feel about the provision of local facilities and events that enable neighbours to connect.
As well as being able to get their voice heard, people who sign up for What Cornwall Thinks, and give the benefit of their insights via simple questionnaires, will earn rewards which can be converted into cash.
They can also earn rewards by introducing friends and family – enabling them to have their say too.
Funding for What Cornwall Thinks has been allocated from Cornwall Council’s Growth Hub Grants Programme which is part of the Good Growth Programme that is delivering the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.
Robert Rush, the Cornish analyst behind What Cornwall Thinks, said: “This exciting new project aims to give everyone in Cornwall the chance to be the voice of their own community.
“It will bring people together by enabling them to have a say in matters that they care about and it also ensures that people know that their voice is being heard and is important.”