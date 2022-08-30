New contractor appointed to housing project

Thursday 1st September 2022 4:00 pm
Share

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Callington will soon be getting 15 new affordable housing units following the appointment of new contractors.

The Urban Terrace development off Launceston Road in the town was delayed for 18 months after the original contractor went into administration but now a new building firm has been appointed and work is due to start in a couple of weeks.

The firm, Classic Builders, is no stranger to Cornwall with current sites at Liskeard, Newquay and St Agnes, will begin clearing the site before construction starts in mid September. They aim to have the buildings complete by September 2023 and all will be administered by Cornwall Housing.

“Whilst it has been incredibly frustrating to see the delay, I am pleased that the work is now commencing and look forward to seeing the new buildings going up over the next 12 months,” said Callington’s Mebyon Kernow Cornwall Councillor Andrew Long, who has been working with Cornwall Council to bring the site forward.

“It is important to state that those residents who were moved when the old estate was condemned, and who indicated they wished to return to the new units, will be given first priority, and following that the housing will be rented in accordance with Cornwall Council’s Local connection policy” he added.

The builders will work with Cornwall Highways, Callington Community College and the Town Council to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum during the works.

More About:

Andrew LongCallingtonCornwallLiskeard
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0