New contractor appointed to housing project
Callington will soon be getting 15 new affordable housing units following the appointment of new contractors.
The Urban Terrace development off Launceston Road in the town was delayed for 18 months after the original contractor went into administration but now a new building firm has been appointed and work is due to start in a couple of weeks.
“Whilst it has been incredibly frustrating to see the delay, I am pleased that the work is now commencing and look forward to seeing the new buildings going up over the next 12 months,” said Callington’s Mebyon Kernow Cornwall Councillor Andrew Long, who has been working with Cornwall Council to bring the site forward.
“It is important to state that those residents who were moved when the old estate was condemned, and who indicated they wished to return to the new units, will be given first priority, and following that the housing will be rented in accordance with Cornwall Council’s Local connection policy” he added.
The builders will work with Cornwall Highways, Callington Community College and the Town Council to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum during the works.
