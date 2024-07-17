St Tudy Primary School will be able to use the community room to eat their lunches in an asbestos free building; the youth football teams, continuing their use of the playing fields for both training and matches. This allows more youngsters from the village and the wider area to play sports and have toilet and first aid facilities by the pitch. Better facilities may encourage other local teams to use the facilities, especially as St Tudy is one of few playing fields with flood lights for evening use