AN organisation looking to tackle hygiene poverty has issued a call for local groups in need of hygiene product donations.
Toiletries Amnesty was the first organisation in the UK to tackle hygiene poverty and is the UK’s only public directory that allows individuals and businesses to see exactly where their donations are making an impact in their communities and beyond.
Already supporting five community groups in Cornwall, including the Liskeard-based, Lighthouse Community Centre, a community larder and Harbour Housing in St Austell, We Are With You in Truro, and Carefree Cornwall in Redruth.
However, the company are looking to expand their support across the county.
A spokesperson from Toiletries Amnesty said: “We currently support several organisations in the area but know that there are more people out there in need of help. We know it’s difficult to access enough supplies to support amount of demand organisations are currently experiencing, and that’s why we exist - to help charitable groups and the communities they serve.
“If you work for an organisation in need of toiletries, register for the Toiletries Amnesty directory. It’s completely free to create a listing, create a new link with your local community, and gain access to donations of hygiene products, toiletries and more for your service users.”