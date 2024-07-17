Bodmin Town Council have organised free community events and activities each Saturday throughout the school summer holidays, with the aim to support families with young children.
A fun-filled schedule of free activities have been lined-up. Starting on Saturday, July 27, the return of Sports in the Park will coincide with Keep Britain Tidy's Love Parks Week.
The event will be packed with local sports clubs, encouraging children and families to get active and try something new for free. The event is on from 11am until 3pm in Priory Park.
Bodmin market will also be taking place on July 27 with the biggest market to date, by expanding indoors with ‘Crafts in the Court’. The market will have music from Alysha Vine and the Cobweb Crew as well as free facepainting.
Each Saturday after this, during the holidays, there will be different themed activities and entertainment at Mount Folly Square, from children's entertainers, facepainting, mini golf, fun workshops from Discovering 42 and more.
On Saturday, August 31, Priory Park will host Movies in the Park as the final event of the summer. This is a free community film screening day in the park. Bodmin Market with music and free face painting also takes place on this date too.
Details and timings for all events are available on the councils community website and Facebook page.
Aside from these events, the council are looking forward to seeing other amazing community events delivered by organisations within the town. These include Alstock music festival (27.07.24), KBSK Fun Day (03.08.24), Bodmin Carnival (17.08.24) and Bodmin Hospital Fete (14.09.24).
For organisations who are hosting a community event, the council would like to help reach more people by promoting the event for free on their notice boards in the town and the online events page at www.bodmincommunity.org.uk/council_events