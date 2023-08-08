Liskeard Town Council are looking to improve the CCTV network in town.
Following a recent town council meeting, the council have agreed to fund two additional CCTV cameras in Liskeard; one in Castle Park and another in Sungirt car park.
The camera to be installed in Castle Park will take the place of a temporary camera which was put in last year.
The other camera will cover the upper part of the Sungirt car park area.
Cllr Nick Craker, commented: “I am really pleased the Town Council and whole Safer Liskeard partnership are working closely together to identify issues and come up with solutions to help make Liskeard a safe community to live, work and visit.”