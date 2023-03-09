On St Piran’s Day, Saltash Town Council held the Mayor’s Civic Service at Saltash Baptist Church.
During the service guests were led in Cornish themed song by Burraton Boys and the award winners of the Annual Saltash Town Council Civic Awards were announced.
This year’s awards were revamped and now include six new categories and two awards chosen by the Mayor. Each award can have multiple winners.
Contribution to the Community Awards were won by Averil Pinckney for her work with bereaved families who have suffered infant loss and her work in the community, Rika Chanter for her work at the Saltash Food Bank which offers signposting and support to local families, and Andy Rance for the life changing work he does at Livewire for the young people of Saltash.
Cultural Contribution Awards were won by Peter Clements for his tireless work in identifying those who lost their lives in conflict but are not named on the town’s war memorials, and Heidi Walsh for her work with Gracenotes Acapella which brings women together in song and Page 2 Stage a musical and drama group for children.
Lifetime Achievement Awards were awarded to Bill Ryan as one of the founding members of Saltash Rugby Club, who is still actively involved in the club over 50 years later, Sue Hooper who set up a charitable foundation giving grants and donations to young people to support their ambitions in the arts, and Lynn Marsh the chair and stalwart at Ashtorre Rock.
Sporting Achievement was won by Lola Tambling, who at 14 years old won the British Skateboarding Championships and came sixth in the world this year and is training for a place in the GB Olympic team. Youth Achievement was won by Henry Woodward who after attending Livewire as a young person is now volunteering there and supporting others through music.
Youth Group Leader was won by James Mills who instructs at Saltash Sailing Club Cadets, supporting young people to develop skills on the water which has taken them to compete at international level, as well as coaching at Saltash Rugby Club, and Jenny Rowlands who has volunteered with St John Ambulance for over 25 years and taught lifesaving skills to hundreds of local children.
The Peter Stephens Cup was awarded to Saltash Community School for the Mayor’s choice of Best Performance. The guests at the Civic Service were treated to a performance from Matilda which the school performed and produced last year. The final Mayor’s award was given to Councillor David Yates for his commitment and service to Saltash especially on the Saltash Neighbourhood Plan which was approved by referendum in 2021.