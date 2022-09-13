New campaign to help boost recruitment in logistics sector
NATIONAL Highways are supporting a recruitment campaign to boost applications for roles in the logistics sector, which has suffered long-term difficulties recruiting and retaining staff.
Now Generation Logistics has been launched to help attract a new and diverse generation of talent to fill industry-wide vacancies and future-proof the sector.
Generation logistics is co-ordinated by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and Logistics UK, in partnership with the Department for Transport.
It has already gained significant support and sponsorship from businesses of all sizes across the logistics industry.
National Highways are one of the partners in the campaign.
Chief executive Nick Harris is keen to develop a diverse new range of talent within the business. He said: “We connect the countries and regions of the UK, carrying 68% of road freight and 34% of all road traffic comprising four million journeys each day.
“We have a wide range of exciting career opportunities at all levels, and welcome colleagues as apprentices, graduates and those applying for specific roles.
“Our people reflect the communities across England that we serve.”
National Highways offer varied career opportunities including traffic officers, engineers, surveyors, commercial and procurement and information technology. Their apprenticeship and graduate schemes can also help kickstart a new career. One recent graduate to have joined the company is Sofie Zylko, first on a placement year and later as part of the graduate scheme.
Sofie said: “I started my career at National Highways with a placement year as an undergraduate in SES.
“The experience and knowledge that I gained on this placement helped me to choose my dissertation topic, an investigation into skid resistance of permeable paving.
“AAfter I had completed my Civil Engineering degree, I knew that I wanted to come back to National Highways to continue my career, so I applied and obtained a position in the graduate scheme.
“I worked in four different roles across the three-year scheme, including one external role based in WSP and an onsite role in the M1 smart motorway scheme.
“The opportunity to work on so many different projects has been a true eye-opener, it has given me a wide-ranging view of the industry and has helped me understand the wide range of work that the sector offers.
“I would highly recommend National Highways Graduate programme and encourage university leavers to explore logistics and the career opportunities it presents.”
Visit the National Highways careers pages to find out more about the diverse range of opportunities they offer.
