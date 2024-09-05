A new booking system is being trialled at Saltash as one of Cornwall’s busiest household waste and recycling centres.
Cornwall Council is asking people to book in advance before visiting the site in Saltash.
The public can book a 30-minute slot on the Cornwall Council website or by calling 0300 1234 141.
Slots can be booked on the day or in advance, and the booking will include the registration plate of the vehicle being used to attend the site. An email will be sent out confirming the booking.
The booking system was developed to reduce waiting times and help keep road users safe.
Councillor Carol Mould, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “We know it’s frustrating when there are queues at the HWRCs.
“We’ve developed a booking system to reduce waiting times and queues, help keep road users safe and minimise disruption to residents and businesses.
“It’s quick and easy to book online or over the phone.
“Please sort your items into different materials before you arrive. This means we can recycle more and will save you time when you arrive at the sites.”
Cornwall Council recently reversed a ban on DIY waste at certain sites which had led to additional traffic travelling to Saltash.