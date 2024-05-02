A business adviser and accountant from Bodmin has launched his new book, ‘Building a Legacy: A Guide for Family Businesses’, which aims to support entrepreneurs looking to bolster their business.
With over four decades of experience in enhancing family-run businesses alongside managing his own family accounting firm, Paul Miller brings invaluable insights and advice for those looking to bolster their business' profitability, cash flow, and generational legacy in today's changing landscape.
Praised by industry leaders, Building a Legacy offers an in-depth roadmap for family-owned businesses.
Paul's journey, marked by remarkable achievements and valuable lessons from his own mistakes, embodies the essence of resilience and wisdom. Not initially aspiring to be an accountant, Paul's career began unexpectedly in 1983 after his graduation.
His diverse roles, including being a town councillor, chair of the Cornwall Federation of Small Businesses, and treasurer of a local charity recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, underline his dedication to community and business excellence.
Building a Legacy: A Guide for Family Businesses is Paul’s invitation to all family business owners to embark on a journey of transformation, learning, and legacy-building.
The book is set for release on April 25 and is available for preorder now.