“Nevertheless, he loved to talk about his many children, or spending time curled up on the sofa with a friend or partner, enjoying a TV meal watching a soap. Robert could and did charm the birds from the trees but in real life he was a gentleman’, soft spoken and honest, who loved to laugh and to have a joke. His life to most appeared dark and exaggerated but underneath the perceived facade was someone very special, a one off, and it was always a huge privilege for me to spend time in his company.”