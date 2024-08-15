A NEW book celebrating the work of a popular local artist has been created by one Torpoint resident.
My Friend Robert hopes to offer a glimpse behind the canvas at much-loved modern artist Robert Lenkiewicz.
The book, written by Torpoint-based Mike Palmer, hopes to uncover the artist during Mike’s personal interactions with Lenkiewicz during their 17-year friendship
As well as delving into the artist’s life and work, the book also features, more than 50 photographs taken by Mike himself.
Speaking about the book, Mike explained: “I knew Robert from 1985 until his death in 2002 and I think that our relationship shines through in this 'behind the scenes' memoir.
“Throughout my adult life I have enjoyed the company of interesting people both famous and ‘ordinary’ but all have provided me with a richness and colour. The painter Robert Lenkiewicz was a very special person as he enriched my entire soul with his loyalty, warmth and close friendship.
“Through my work, I have discovered that most celebrities actually want to engage in a normal conversation, without the fanfare and glitz.
“When these people have your trust, they are more than happy to give you a real insight into their private lives, and I always appreciated that closeness, which was never betrayed. It is quite extraordinary to be taken into such confidences and I found that rare characteristic in Robert. Besides being an incredible artist and a very intelligent man, he was happy to be ordinary, which seemed a contradiction to his complex lifestyle.
“Nevertheless, he loved to talk about his many children, or spending time curled up on the sofa with a friend or partner, enjoying a TV meal watching a soap. Robert could and did charm the birds from the trees but in real life he was a gentleman’, soft spoken and honest, who loved to laugh and to have a joke. His life to most appeared dark and exaggerated but underneath the perceived facade was someone very special, a one off, and it was always a huge privilege for me to spend time in his company.”
My Friend Robert is available now on Amazon.