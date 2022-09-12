New Bards named
Gorsedh Kernow was established with the aim of celebrating and promoting Cornwall’s distinctive Celtic culture and many of this year’s new bards are honoured for working in their community to nurture and promote Cornish culture.
This year the citations show a wide diversity of commitment to the Cornish community. Some have worked with music, both folk music and male voice choirs, and through their performances, teaching and promotion have helped to ensure the future of traditional Cornish music for posterity.
Such as Carmen Hunt from Hendrabridge who was named for promoting Cornish identity and Culture through folk dance. She said: “It’s a real honour to join the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow at the same time as my husband, Stephen Hunt, for promoting Cornish identity and culture through folk dance and folk music respectively.
“The Gorsedh committee did a great job in compacting the open air ceremony at Hayle Academy into the hall due to the weather. Most of the ceremony was conducted in the Cornish language, with translations in the programme and by the speakers. We were welcomed into the bardic circle by Grand Bard, Mab Stenak Veur, Pol Hodge, giving us our bardic names Donsyer an Werin (Folk Dancer), and Menstrel Manow (Minstrel from Man).”
Some have recorded the history and lives of Cornish villages and others have supported agricultural shows, preserving our country way of life in Kernow. Some have given a lifetime of volunteering to support causes dear to the heart of Cornish people, ensuring that many aspects of our way of life will continue. Some have used Kernewek, our language to promote Kernow.
Including Lisa Crosswood from Liskeard, who was named by examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall. Lisa said: “Being Cornish born and bred, I feel very proud and honoured to have been invited to become a Cornish Bard. My Bardic name is Dyskadores Yethow (Languages Teacher) as that represents my lifetime work in Cornwall.
Kirsty Lauder was also named a Bard through promoting the Cornish language. She added: “It is truly an honour to be initiated as a bard of Gorsedh Kernow, and to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with so many people who have done so much for Cornwall. It means a lot to me to be recognised for my small part in continuing the Cornish language. It takes a community to raise a Cornish speaker and I am immensely grateful to everyone who has helped me on my journey.
“Despite the weather, everyone was in high spirits and it was delightful to meet so many friends, both new and old, whilst being warmly welcomed into the Gorsedh.“
One new bard has been recognised for his work with the Bude Surf Life Club since it began in 1953, which has been in the forefront in the advancement of beach safety.
To find out more visit gorsedhkernow.org.uk
