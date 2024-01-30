The council is rolling out its new weekly food waste and fortnightly rubbish collections across Cornwall up until 2025. The new system includes a silver kitchen caddy to separate food waste from rubbish, a green outdoor caddy for storing food waste and putting it out for collection, and a wheelie bin or reusable protective sack for putting your rubbish out for collection. Every household should have received a leaflet explaining the new collections. Ms Zakaszewska emailed Ms Kennally to tell her: “Last week, the ill-thought-through wheelie bins were delivered (i.e. stuck outside residents’ front doors). My neighbour, whose only door is along a passage way, was left out and would have not had a bin had I not noticed, chased after the men and got one brought down. How many more people with no visible front doors have been missed out?”