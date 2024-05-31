A new appointment system is being introduced at Portview Surgery in Saltash.
From June 17 only urgent appointments will be dealt with at 8.30am via telephone triage. Housebound patients requesting a home visit are also being asked to call before 10.30am.
Any patients requiring non-urgent care and routine appointments are asked to call after 10.30am when routine appointments will be release for booking via a link and text message.
A spokesperson said: “We hope that by adopting this new approach we can navigate away from some of the recurring issues our patients have been experiencing, whilst also ease the pressure on our team.”