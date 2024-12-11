A captivating new book is set to shine a light on the South-West’s most exciting contemporary writing talent, both established and emerging.
Launching on Saturday, December 14, Cornwall In Short offers a gripping collection of stories that showcases Cornwall’s fresh and sometimes unexpected appeal. The launch event with authors reading from the book will be taking place at The Morrab Library in Penzance on Saturday between 2-3pm.
Moving through time and space with each story, readers will find contemporary retellings of folklore, compelling memoirs, and flash fictions that brim with tension and discovery. On the rocks at Carne, flotsam washes in alongside memories of lost love.
A family picnic at Lostwithiel leads to the rediscovery of ancient Cornish language stories. In The Three Ferrets at St Ives, a weary barmaid dreams of sailing away on a yacht with a dubious stranger, and a man in search of love is tricked by the Queen of Fey at Rough Tor.
Published by Inkfish Press, the book comprises writing that engages with folklore, history, architecture and landscape in an emotionally compelling thrust that celebrates a love of all things Cornwall.
Kate Horsley, editor and co-founder of Inkfish Press, said:“We’re thrilled to be showcasing some of the county’s best writing talent in this anthology, which acts as the perfect present for anyone keen to read more about Cornwall.”
Peter McAllister, also an editor and co-founder, said: “We live in a gem of the British Isles. Not everyone is so fortunate. This book celebrates Cornwall and all who know her.”