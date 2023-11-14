Claire Baldry, Project Manager at PCH, said: “We are pleased to have appointed a new contractor to continue the build of the properties at our Churchtown development in Saltash. These five new homes will help boost the portfolio of affordable housing in the area and will provide low-cost home ownership options for people looking to join the housing ladder. Upon completion, these homes will form part of a total of 47 shared ownership properties due to be delivered in the local area by PCH. 42 homes will be at the impressive Bellwood View scheme which is also currently in progress.