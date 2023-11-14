Plymouth Community Homes (PCH) will be delivering more shared ownership homes for local people in Saltash after appointing a new contractor for the Churchtown Farm development set to complete in spring 2024.
Within the scheme there will be five homes made available for shared ownership purchase through its sales brand SO Living, including a two bedroom flat, and two and three bedroom houses. Shared ownership is a government-backed scheme which helps people to get onto the housing ladder by buying a share of a home, and paying a low-cost rent on the remaining share.
Through its SO Living sales brand created in 2012, PCH has developed and sold 350 homes for shared ownership at development sites in and around Plymouth, including at Crownhill, Sherford, Newton Ferrers, Tavistock and Callington.
Claire Baldry, Project Manager at PCH, said: “We are pleased to have appointed a new contractor to continue the build of the properties at our Churchtown development in Saltash. These five new homes will help boost the portfolio of affordable housing in the area and will provide low-cost home ownership options for people looking to join the housing ladder. Upon completion, these homes will form part of a total of 47 shared ownership properties due to be delivered in the local area by PCH. 42 homes will be at the impressive Bellwood View scheme which is also currently in progress.
“We’re very grateful to our partners at Cornwall Council, as we would not have been able to secure these homes without their commitment to deliver more affordable homes for local people.”
Nick Marsden, Affordable Housing Manager at Cornwall Council, said: “We are delighted that Plymouth Community Homes has acquired these properties to deliver much needed affordable homes for the local community. This development has had its challenges, but with strong collaboration with PCH and Saltash Parish Council we are now a step closer to the five shared ownership homes on this site being completed and ready to house those in need.
“PCH continue to be a valued strategic partner for affordable housing delivery across Cornwall and we are committed to our partnership working to ensure that our priority of creating a thriving, sustainable Cornwall is achieved.”