New addition to Shire fold

POLLY the Shire Horse, owned by Kerry Roberts fromHolsworthy, gave birth to a healthy filly, Penny, on April 6, bringing the total number of Shire horses in England to 3,001.

This is the second time Polly has birthed. Sadly, the first time round, though the pregnancy was healthy and progressed normally, the foal didn’t survive. Kerry said: “Both Polly and I are over the moon with her new filly. Not sure which of us is more excited. It was lovely to see Penny transform overnight into the most wonderful caring mum – the bond between them is just beautiful to behold.”

You can see the video of Polly and Penny at Mother and daughter will both be competing in various classes at Devon County Show on Friday, July 1, in the main arena. The pair will also be available throughout the day for photographs and ‘selfies’ in the heavy horse section. Also confirmed for Devon County Show 2022 is an appearance by Avon & Somerset Police Mounted Police, performing on Thursday and Friday in the Phil Greed Arena. Visitors will be invited to learn about the important work police horses do and see some of the methods used in their training. The team will also demonstrate ‘Operation Close Pass’ – a nationwide road safety initiative aiming to educate drivers and vulnerable road users on using the shared space of the roads safely.

Visitors to Devon County Show 2022 will also be treated to a collection of stunning Purebred Spanish horses (PRE), crossed with the Portuguese Lusitano Horse, one of the oldest breeds in the world and considered by the Ancient Greeks and Romans to be the world’s best saddle horse.

The performance is designed to be a real feast for the senses on each day of the Show with the spectacle of these magnificent horses and their riders clad in traditional Iberian outfits parading the ring and demonstrating their extraordinary dressage skills. They will also be joined by a group of flamenco dancers adding drama and excitement to the occasion. The Devon County Show appearance is designed to offer a flavour of a huge spectacular and the biggest equine event to be staged in the South West in September at Westpoint Arena.