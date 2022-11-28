His talk did not disappoint and he was modest, witty and engaging. I queued to get him to sign the book that I had purchased and asked him “Was your father a doctor and did he attend Liskeard Grammar School?” The answer to both questions was yes. He told me that he had spent many happy holidays in Looe as a child with his grandparents. His grandfather was an auctioneer and had sold Looe Island to two sisters and his grandma had played the organ at St Nicholas Church. Tom’s father has retired now and lives in the Forest of Dean.