Neighbours rally to ensure all can vote in proposed plan referendum
LOCAL people have rallied round to ensure as many as possible can vote in their Neighbourhood Plan referendum.
The vote on the Morval Neighbourhood Development Plan will take place at No Man’s Land Village Hall tomorrow (November 24).
A steering group has spent more than three years developing the policies within the plan with the input of local residents.
But as reported in last week’s Cornish Times, there has been anger over Cornwall Council’s decision to put the polling station in a venue outside of the parish itself.
“The good news is that many parishioners, on hearing about this, have volunteered to use their own cars on referendum day to provide transport from Morval and Widegates to Nomansland, and back,” said steering group chairman Mike Willmott.
“In addition, Looe Lions, having been alerted to this problem by Cllr Armand Toms, have offered the use of their community bus for the afternoon.
“The number of people who have offered to provide lifts is a clear example of the great community spirit that exists in Morval Parish.”
Widegates Village Hall will be open on referendum day tomorrow (Thurs 24) so that people can wait for a lift, with Neighbourhood Development Plan policies on display as a reminder of what the vote is all about. You can also take a look at these plans today (Wednesday 23) between 10am to 4pm and again in the evening, when the hall will be open for defibrillator training.
