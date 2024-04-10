A LOCAL neighbourhood development plan has gained the support of locals and was given a convincing ‘yes’ vote in a recent referendum.
Local residents and voters who live within Dobwalls and Trewidland had previously been asked: “Do you want Cornwall Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Dobwalls and Trewidland to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”
The result - 343 in favour or 91.46 per cent of the total voters and 32 said ‘no’ (8.53 per cent) – it was reported that around 1850 people were entitled to vote on the subject, so the percentage turn-out came too 20.39 per cent.
As a result, it is said that Cornwall Council will have to refer to the policies in the plan when it considers proposals for anywhere within the plan area.
The plan is in place until the year 2030, however this will be reviewed regally after that date.
The chairman of Dobwalls Parish Council, Cllr John Dunn, commented: “After seven long years we have finally jumped over all the hurdles put in front of us by the government to successfully deliver a plan which has been accepted by the people who live in the plan area.
“Thank you to everyone who made the effort to vote because the plan is now a legal document which will be taken into account when Cornwall Council considers any new applications for development.
“However, this does not mean that all planning applications will be refused. Each case will be judged on its own merits but, with the plan in place, it will help us to protect the area against development which goes against the policies in the plan.”
Cllr Dunn thanked the large number of people who have been involved in the creation of the plan, adding: “However, as time dragged on, it was left to a small band of dedicated individuals who persevered to bring the plan to its successful conclusion. I thank everyone who has been involved, especially those who saw it through to the bitter end.
“Thousands of hours of tedious work were involved and we should be thankful that we now have it in place.”