Negotiations underway for second devolution deal says councillor
Cornwall councillor Linda Taylor has announced the council is working on a second devolution deal “for the people of Cornwall” in a statement released today.
She says: “In the last few months Cornwall Council has been working hard alongside our MPs with Government to secure a second devolution deal for the people of Cornwall at the most ambitious level – a tier three deal, which alongside the highest level of funding available, would currently require a change of governance from a leader to a directly elected mayor for Cornwall Council.
“Cornwall is a unique place and we are proud that, in 2015, we were able to negotiate a deal that was specifically tailored to our residents’ needs. We want to make sure in 2022 that we are building on that success, getting the very best level of deal, with the right governance for Cornwall, taking into account the views of all our residents.
“Negotiations with government remain ongoing – and alongside our MPs we are seeking the earliest possible meeting with the new Prime Minister to discuss the opportunity of a unique deal for Cornwall, which gives us the clarity and certainty of long term funding and which allows Cornwall to thrive.”
