The Thursday Sessions with Dan Sproull
Thursdays 9pm – 11pm, repeated Tuesdays 10pm-midnight
Dan presents the Thursday Session from 9-11pm every Thursday. If you like new music and want someone else to do the heavy lifting involved in finding the best new bands and tunes then this is the place to be. Join Dan for bands you may have heard before, bands you haven’t heard before and bands you may wish you’d never heard once you have.
Dan grew up listening to the late great John Peel and is always looking for something new. The show features the best in new indie and alternative music plus some classic standards as well as some classic blues and rock and roll.
If you’re in a band and would like some airplay or have a band or track to recommend head to the NCB Radio Thursday Session Facebook page or e mail [email protected] Search Spotify for the latest NCB Radio Thursday Session playlist.
Music should make you smile. Tune in and have a laugh at just how inept one man can be.
Jason’s Magic Three Marathon
Saturday, May 20 – 11am until 1pm.
If you’ve tuned in to Aaron James’ show on Saturdays from 11am to 1pm, you’ll know that a big part of our show is a section called Jason’s Magic Three. Regular listener, contributor, co-producer and Northern Correspondent Jason submits a list of three songs each week, which have a connection.
Some are quite easy. For example, if the connection was ‘Raincloud’ by Lighthouse Family, ‘Summer Sunshine’ by the Corrs and ‘Snow in Vegas’ by David Gray, you’d be correct if you said the connection was weather.
Others, however, are trickier, because Jason is sneaky. Very, very sneaky. For example, some connections are a “one plus two equals three” whereby two separate artists come together to do a collaboration. For example, you could have had ‘Miss You Like Crazy’ by Natalie Cole (the one), Unforgettable by Nat King Cole (the two) and the third song being ‘When I Fall in Love’ by Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole (the three).
So, what is the Magic Three marathon? Well, as a special show, instead of just one magic three, we’ve got two hours FULL of it and we’re setting you a challenge – can you beat our other listeners and get the most connections, correct?
Oh, and one other thing. We mentioned Jason is sneaky. Well, watch out for the trapdoor. Three songs during the magic three have no connection at all, and if you spot it, you get five extra points.
But you can only use the trapdoor once, so if you incorrectly identify a genuine magic three as a trapdoor, not only can’t you use it again, Jason has threatened to dock points. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen and as you read this, attempts to bribe him with pies, pasties and jam-first scones in order to placate him is currently ongoing.
All our radio shows can be accessed at www.ncbradio.co.uk, via the NCB Radio or Tunein radio apps or by asking your smart speaker to play NCB Radio.