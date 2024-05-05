The legacy of Kraftwerk is one of profound innovation, influence, and cultural significance, transcending the realm of music to shape the landscape of contemporary art, technology, and society as a whole. Formed in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the early 1970s by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk emerged at a time when electronic music was in its infancy, yet their pioneering vision would go on to revolutionize the sound of popular music and inspire generations of artists across a multitude of genres.