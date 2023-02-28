Over the years, we’ve been through a few presenters.
One or two have gone onto greater things – such as Ollie Coleshill, who after joining NCB Radio as a teenager went onto work in the digital team at Pirate FM and Spirit FM before later joining global media giants Bauer, some had their time and left, and some came back for a second helping.
One of those who has come back is Rob Moore – who was a major part of our team in the early years. He’s returning to the airwaves at 6pm on March 7 with a brand new show; the ‘Moore Music Show’ featuring the good, bad and ugly of musical history. It promises to be a true nostalgia fest taking you to times gone past.
Here’s a little introduction to the man behind the music, in his words.
Rob said: “My main interests are motor racing, particularly the British Touring Car Championship and endurance racing. I am also a football fan, supporting Plymouth Argyle and I go to games as regularly as I am able to. I am also a huge fan of women’s football both local and professional and you should watch this space as I am planning some content about that with our local teams in the off season.
“Music wise, my taste is quite eclectic and varied but if I had to choose a favourite decade, it would be the 1980s.”
Rob’s show will be appearing at different times each week on NCB Radio around his work commitments but here’s when you can catch him in March: Tuesday, March 7 at 6pm, Tuesday March 14 at 6pm, Saturday, March 25 at 3pm and Saturday, April 1 at 3pm.
Could you be a radio star?
We’re always on the lookout for interesting new people to join our team as volunteers and present shows, preferably live. Here’s what you need: an interesting idea for a show, a microphone, a capable computer and time to spare each week. Living in Cornwall is always a welcome bonus, but not essential; we’ve got presenters on the Isle of Wight and Tamworth, too.
If you fulfil the above criteria, then we’d love to hear from you. We’re particularly interested in people who can offer a type of show that we don’t currently do and can compliment our existing shows well. Our mantra is ‘Real Music Radio’ – a love of music is central to all we do.
Please note: we don’t accept syndicated shows or recordings of shows aired elsewhere. Contact us via our website or Facebook page if you’re interested.
This week’s schedule pick
Monday 8pm – 10pm: The Moshpit with Luke Patrick
There’s one rule on the Moshpit. We like it loud. If rock, metal or heavy metal are your thing, then this is the show for you. Presented by a man who is so into metal that he can’t get through an airport scanner.
All of our shows can be heard at www.ncbradio.co.uk, on the Tunein app and by asking your smart speaker to ‘play NCB Radio’.