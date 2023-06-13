It’s safe to say it quickly became apparent that world domination would not happen. But from that shed, and later the now-former The Ark Community Centre, we created a diverse array of radio programmes which should have been heard by a bigger audience. Everything from the notorious comedy character Justice H. Keystone, two blokes talking about movies and shows covering everything from rock to reggae, northern soul to new wave, drum and bass to dubstep, the presenters who have come and gone (or in some cases, stayed) over the years meant that the offering has always been diverse.