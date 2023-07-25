We’ve been freshening things up at NCB Radio recently. The retirement of a Mr E B’stard Esq allowed us to mix up the schedule a bit, literally. 

This week sees the return of the incredible Rudy with a fresh guest appearance mix, which if you miss it first time we’ll be sure to give you opportunities to catch again. Inspired by anything from film, tv, transport or things around him, it’s not just a mix – it’s carefully curated and borne from hours of watching material. 

That does mean that our other new show, Vincent’s Vinyl Vaults is taking a week off. Here’s our full schedule of shows below.

What’s coming up:

Wednesday, July 26

5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane 

6pm – 8pm: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell

8pm – 10pm: The Mix with Rudy Gibbs-Pearce (the latest in our series of occasional mixes from Rudy) 

Thursday, July 27

5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane 

6pm - 8pm: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton 

8pm – 9pm: Thursday Extra with Tony Pendleton and Doreen McInnerny 

9pm – 11pm: The Thursday Sessions with Dan Sproull

11pm – 12am: Dubmatix Bassment Sessions 

Friday, July 28 

5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane 

6pm – 8pm: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell 

8pm – 10pm: Old Dusty Decks with Jason Baldaro

Saturday, July 29

7am – 11am: Saturday Breakfast with Gary Jon 

11am – 1pm: Aaron James featuring Jason’s Magic Three 

1pm – 3pm: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton (rerun)

3pm – 5pm: The B’stardettes Radio show with Anna, Ruth and Sonya (rerun)

5pm – 7pm: Colm’s Mixtape with Colm McGregor 

7pm – 10pm: Perfect Pitch with Vincent Vega 

10pm- 12am: Perfect Pitch In the Mix with Vincent Vega 

Sunday, July 30 

10am – 12pm: The Blues Brunch with Nigel Day (rerun)

12pm – 2pm: Sprigg’s Radio Show with Jonathan Parry (rerun) 

2pm – 4pm: Colm’s Mixtape with Colm McGregor (rerun) 

4pm – 6pm: The B’stardettes Radio show with Anna, Ruth and Sonya (rerun) 

6pm – 8pm: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton (rerun) 

8pm – 10pm: The Vinyl Ritchie Radio Show 

10pm – 12am: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell (rerun) 

Monday, July 31

5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane 

6pm – 8pm: The B’stardettes Radio show with Ruth, Anna and Sonya

8pm – 10pm: The Moshpit with Luke Patrick 

Tuesday, August 1

5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane 

6pm – 8pm: The Moore Music Show with Rob Moore

8pm – 10pm: Sprigg’s Radio Show with Jonathan Parry 

Wednesday, August 2 

5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane

6pm – 8pm: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell 

8pm – 10pm: Vincent’s Vinyl Vaults with Vincent Vega 