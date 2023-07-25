We’ve been freshening things up at NCB Radio recently. The retirement of a Mr E B’stard Esq allowed us to mix up the schedule a bit, literally.
This week sees the return of the incredible Rudy with a fresh guest appearance mix, which if you miss it first time we’ll be sure to give you opportunities to catch again. Inspired by anything from film, tv, transport or things around him, it’s not just a mix – it’s carefully curated and borne from hours of watching material.
That does mean that our other new show, Vincent’s Vinyl Vaults is taking a week off. Here’s our full schedule of shows below.
What’s coming up:
Wednesday, July 26
5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane
6pm – 8pm: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell
8pm – 10pm: The Mix with Rudy Gibbs-Pearce (the latest in our series of occasional mixes from Rudy)
Thursday, July 27
5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane
6pm - 8pm: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton
8pm – 9pm: Thursday Extra with Tony Pendleton and Doreen McInnerny
9pm – 11pm: The Thursday Sessions with Dan Sproull
11pm – 12am: Dubmatix Bassment Sessions
Friday, July 28
5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane
6pm – 8pm: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell
8pm – 10pm: Old Dusty Decks with Jason Baldaro
Saturday, July 29
7am – 11am: Saturday Breakfast with Gary Jon
11am – 1pm: Aaron James featuring Jason’s Magic Three
1pm – 3pm: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton (rerun)
3pm – 5pm: The B’stardettes Radio show with Anna, Ruth and Sonya (rerun)
5pm – 7pm: Colm’s Mixtape with Colm McGregor
7pm – 10pm: Perfect Pitch with Vincent Vega
10pm- 12am: Perfect Pitch In the Mix with Vincent Vega
Sunday, July 30
10am – 12pm: The Blues Brunch with Nigel Day (rerun)
12pm – 2pm: Sprigg’s Radio Show with Jonathan Parry (rerun)
2pm – 4pm: Colm’s Mixtape with Colm McGregor (rerun)
4pm – 6pm: The B’stardettes Radio show with Anna, Ruth and Sonya (rerun)
6pm – 8pm: The Tony P Radio Show with Tony Pendleton (rerun)
8pm – 10pm: The Vinyl Ritchie Radio Show
10pm – 12am: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell (rerun)
Monday, July 31
5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane
6pm – 8pm: The B’stardettes Radio show with Ruth, Anna and Sonya
8pm – 10pm: The Moshpit with Luke Patrick
Tuesday, August 1
5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane
6pm – 8pm: The Moore Music Show with Rob Moore
8pm – 10pm: Sprigg’s Radio Show with Jonathan Parry
Wednesday, August 2
5pm – 6pm: JJ Kane
6pm – 8pm: 120 minutes with Geoff Boswell
8pm – 10pm: Vincent’s Vinyl Vaults with Vincent Vega