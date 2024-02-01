Anyway. Back to the events. In the nascent years of both NCB Radio and Cornwall becoming a home for live music, we used to be invited to trot along to the Looe Music Festival, have a stand and bring along our hilariously amateur attempts to broadcast live radio, which we did, while getting progressively inebriated as each day wore on. Some of our team would stay in Looe for the occasion, others would come and go. It was often easy to tell which is which by how straight they were walking by the time early evening came.