Thursday Sessions with Dan Sproull – Thursdays, 9pm until 11pm (repeated Tuesdays, 10pm until midnight)
Dan presents the Thursday Session from 9-11 pm every Thursday. If you like new music and want someone else to do the heavy lifting involved in finding the best new bands and tunes then this is the place to be.
Join Dan for bands you may have heard before, bands you haven’t heard before, and bands you may wish you’d never heard once you have.
Dan grew up listening to the late great John Peel and is always looking for something new.
The show features the best in new indie and alternative music plus some classic standards as well as some classic blues and rock and roll.
If you’re in a band and would like some airplay or have a band or track to recommend head to the NCB Radio Thursday Session Facebook page or e-mail [email protected].
Search Spotify for the latest NCB Radio Thursday Session playlist.
Music should make you smile. Tune in and have a laugh at just how inept one man can be.
Moore Music Radio Show – Saturdays, 11am until 1pm
After a few years of partying like it’s 1999, Rob Moore returned to the NCB Radio airwaves last year – and you can catch him every Saturday between 11am and 1pm.
Not only is he back with a vengeance, but he’s also come armed with a new show full of not new tunes.
The Moore Music Show covers the good, bad, and ugly of music through the years.
Sprigg’s Radio Show – Tuesdays, 8pm until 10pm
Sprigg’s Radio Show presented by…er….Sprigg aka Jonathan Parry features…er…features and top tunes.
An eclectic mix of music of all types and eras, the only requirement being that it’s good.
Join in by suggesting tracks for Topical Pops each week (he’ll explain) and chill to a stargazy laid back track especially chosen for your relaxation.
Saturday Breakfast with Gary Jon
Imagine waking up in the morning to Gary Jon. Well, it’s not a pleasure exclusive to his wife as you can do the same every Saturday!
Not only do you get to wake up to Gary, but you also get to have breakfast with him too, and like in any good budget hotel chain, breakfast is available for four hours.
Within those four hours, you won’t get the same old – for every song is so diverse it doesn’t need a committee to decide how to make it so and so varied that you’ll discover things you’d forgotten you ever listened to.
He still plays Cliff Richard. He also plays music as diverse as Roxy Music, Half Man Half Biscuit, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, Woody Guthrie, Miles Davis, OMD, and The Fall.
There is usually at least one song in French and sometimes South Korean and Welsh music (NB the certificate he has to write in Welsh does not demonstrate an ability to speak Welsh).
Plus a fair bit of New Music often from Australia. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also the weather for Cornwall and tide times for Port Isaac.