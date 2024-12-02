Special mention has to be made to what we regard as the stand-out track on the album, ‘Ordinary Dreams’. It wouldn’t have looked out of place on 1981’s Time and definitely has some of the melancholy of Balance of Power. More than anything though, it typifies what we mentioned earlier with it being a pre-cursor to what came next – for the simple reason it sounds most similar to the title track to the first comeback album, ‘Alone in the Universe’. Although the lyric to Ordinary Dream is more personal, whereas Alone in the Universe is about a satellite being taken out of orbit, if memory serves us.