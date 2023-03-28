Jason’s Magic Three features three songs with one connection – can you get the connection. Sometimes, it’s a direct connection, for example last week’s were about the clocks going back, or sometimes Jason likes to snare you with a one plus two equals three; where two songs come together to make the third. For example, you could have Marc Almond and The Days of Pearly Spence, followed by Gene Pitney and Town without Pity. The third song is then Something’s Gotten Hold of my Heart by Marc Almond and Gene Pitney.