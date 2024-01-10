It began nearly 14 years ago when a group of mostly bored teenagers along with big teenagers and led by one who had reached peak nostalgia levels 40 years early thought it would be a good idea to launch a radio station in a shed which was a tanning salon in summer and a winter wonderland with real icicles when it was cold. While the planning started in March 2010, it was January 2011 that it would finally launch after a few trial broadcasts during June 2010, funded through a donation from the students union of the college the founder attended at the time.