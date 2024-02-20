To describe the album briefly, it’s a veritable smorgasbord of tempos and tunes, all set to a backdrop of more synths and moogs than you would see at an 80’s convention and complimented by the vocals of someone, who in my opinion is a hideously underrated vocalist. Diamond would of course be best known for his later, 1984 hit, I Should Have Known Better and for recording the vocals to Hi Ho Silver, which despite being written about his own relationship with his father, was best known as the theme to Boon, starring Michael Elphick as the eponymous private investigator, alongside David Daker and Neil Morrissey. Give it a listen.