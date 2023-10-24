The theme of Liverpool would later resurface in 2018, on a track called Liverpool Revisited, on the album Resistance is Futile. This particular track details Wire’s emotions thinking about the battle for truth regarding the Hillsborough disaster while walking around the city. As he notes: “As I wake to a sunset, the light dances on the Mersey. And I think of the 96 as the tears fall down on me. There is courage, there is pride, you can see it in your eyes. Fight for justice, fight for life, there are angels in these skies.”